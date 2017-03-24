Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh: Case against truck driver over ‘objectionable’ photo of CM Yogi Adityanath

Shabbir Mansoori (40), the accused, is a resident of Gautampura in the district.

By: PTI | Indore | Published:March 24, 2017 9:43 pm

Indore district police today registered a case against a truck driver for allegedly posting `objectionable’ photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. Shabbir Mansoori (40), the accused, is a resident of Gautampura in the district.

“It appears that a photograph of Yogi Adityanath has been tampered with by using a photo editing software. We are probing how the (morphed) photograph reached the truck driver,” said Gautampura police station’s in-charge, Murad Khan.

Some local residents had filed a complaint about the photograph, after which a case under section 292 of IPC (publication of scurrilous/indecent matter) and under the Information Technology Act was registered, the officer said. Mansoori hadn’t been arrested, he added.

