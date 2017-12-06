Uttar Pradesh Cabinet nod to provision against instant triple talaq

The Centre had forwarded the draft law to all states, asking them to send their views soon The Centre had forwarded the draft law to all states, asking them to send their views soon

The UP Cabinet Tuesday gave its in-principal approval to provisions the Centre has proposed in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, to stop the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’. The draft law makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence, punishable with three years’ jail and a monetary fine.

It also allows a Muslim woman who has been given instant triple talaq to move court, seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and dependent children, as well as custody of minor children.

