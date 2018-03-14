Samajwadi Party ousts BJP from Phulpur

Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party’s winning candidate in Phulpur (ANI Twitter) Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party’s winning candidate in Phulpur (ANI Twitter)

In what can be seen as a huge setback for the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, with the backing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Wednesday registered a resounding victory in Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll seat. SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,460 votes.

“I had the blessings of Mayawati. We won because of the union of parties with similar ideology. The credit of this victory goes to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and the people of Phulpur,” ANI quoted Patel as saying.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted the defeat and said the party will review its shortcomings. “We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates. The SP-BSP alliance has been made to stall the development in the country. We will develop our political action with respect to this,” Adityanath told ANI.

In the polling held Sunday, the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat saw a voter turnout of 37.39 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat following his election to the state legislative council. Meanwhile, the Congress, for whom Phulpur is a prestigious seat as it was once represented by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, continued with its dismal performance as its candidate Manish Mishra had to face a heart wrenching defeat.

