UP by-elections: Gorakhpur, Phulpur go to polls tomorrow, all you need to know

The bypolls, whose results will be declared on March 14, are being viewed as a “rehearsal” for the 2019 general elections. The bypolls, whose results will be declared on March 14, are being viewed as a “rehearsal” for the 2019 general elections.

After a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP, the stage is set for the crucial by-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies amidst tight security arrangements on Sunday.

The bypolls, whose results will be declared on March 14, are being viewed as a “rehearsal” for the 2019 general elections and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they emerge victorious.

The bypolls in the constituencies were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The ruling BJP, which witnessed a massive win after bagging 325 out of 403 seats along with its allies in 2017, is putting all efforts to retain both the seats and register a win with a bigger margin. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP’s Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively.

The opposition, on the other hand, is doing everything it can to topple the BJP’s apple cart. While the Mayawati-led BSP has decided to bury its 25-year-old bitter rivalry and extend support to candidates nominated by Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, the Congress is going it alone in both the seats.

Preparation for bypoll underway in Gorakhpur constituency. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Preparation for bypoll underway in Gorakhpur constituency. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

State Congress chief Raj Babbar had accused the SP of bungling a joint opposition front against the ruling BJP in both the constituencies. “We would have been better placed and snatched both the seats from the incumbent BJP had we come together and fielded joint-opposition candidates. But it has not happened because of Akhilesh Yadav,” he said. Sureetha Kareem is the Congress candidate from Gorakhpur. The party has fielded Manish Mishra from Phulpur.

In an apparent jibe at the BSP-SP alliance for the bypolls, CM Yogi, in his last public meeting, said the SP has fielded an “imported” candidate, and that the people of UP do not want rule of “Aurangzeb” in the state. “When the SP found that the tactic of fielding imported candidate is not working, it mounted elephant (BSP’s poll symbol) on bicycle (SP’s symbol)…that cycle has already dismantled,” he said.

The Gorakhpur by-election is a matter of prestige for the BJP since it is the bastion of the CM, who has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath. Sources in BJP said the party is concerned more about Gorakhpur because let alone defeat, even a decline in margin of victory compared to 2014, could send adverse message for the party ahead of 2019 polls. The BJP aims to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats from UP in 2019, up from of 73 it won from UP in 2014.

Phulpur, on the other hand, was once the bastion of the Congress and was represented by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It had, for the first time, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Maurya won the seat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd