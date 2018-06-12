Uttar Pradesh: Building sealed after MLA complains about ‘illegal’ mosque, madrasa

TENSION prevailed in a Muslim-dominated area of Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar district Monday after the administration sealed a building from where a mosque and madrasa were running for over a month. The administration claims to have acted after an inquiry into a complaint lodged by Kapilvastu BJP MLA Shyam Dhani ‘Rahi’, in which he alleged that the owner of the building only had permission for a house and not the madrasa on the ground floor and the mosque on the first.

The owner’s grandson, however, denied that the building was used as a public mosque and said that the madrasa was affiliated to the UP Madrasa Board.

Following the MLA’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against building owner Hasmullah and his grandsons Saifudeen and Kamrudeen at Sadar police station, said SHO Shamsher Bahadur Singh. “During preliminary inquiry, it was found that Hasmullah had procured power connection at the building mentioning it as a mosque. Last month, three loudspeakers were installed and an announcement was made that local residents can pray there.”

“Hindus too live in the area. We invoked IPC sections 295 and 295-A as it was alleged that actions of the accused could disturb communal harmony,” Singh said.

MLA Dhani said, “On May 17, an announcement was made that the mosque is ‘Jama Masjid’ of the district and all Muslims of the district can offer prayers there.”

Hasmullah’s grandson Saifudeen denied that any such announcement was made. “District administration is harassing us and we will move court to get the building unsealed,” he said.

