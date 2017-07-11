Uttar Pradesh budget session Live updates: Session adjourned for 10 minutes after Opposition creates ruckus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the State Assembly to present his government’s first annual budget. The Budget session started with Opposition ranting about deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Opposition parties disrupted the Question Hour session at the parliament. Samajwadi Party leaders raised their voices and protested against the government with banners and posters.

Live Updates

1:10 pm: Uttar Pradesh government presented its first annual budget of Rs 3,84,659 Crore. Rs 36 crore allocated from the budget for farm loans waiver. State Finance minister announced launch of groundwater conservation mission in his budget session along with a new policy for solar power in the state.

12:50 pm: Assembly Speaker Hridaynarain Dixit repeatedly requested the agitated members to maintain order, but the ministers refused to return to their seats. The Speaker later adjourned the House for ten minutes to control the situation.

12: 45 pm: The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today got off to a rough start with opposition’s rant on the law and order situation in the state disrupting the Question Hour. Samajwadi Party leaders started raising voices and carried out protests against the ruling government for its inabiliity to omprove the law and order situation in the state.

12: 30 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the presentation of the state government’s first annual budget.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd