Uttar Pradesh budget: Government focuses on poor, students, women

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a slew of measures to support backward classes, poor students, and strengthen education system in its budget on Tuesday. The state government has allocated Rs 52.66 crore to construct hostel for poor students belonging to backward classes. It has set aside Rs 11 crore to provide ‘O’ level computer training to unemployed students of backward classes. The government allocated Rs 551.28 crore to reimburse fees of students belonging to backward classes. It earmarked Rs 60 crore to make government offices and public buildings Divyang-friendly under ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan Yojana’. The state has set aside Rs 559 crore to increase Divyang pension from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month, while it earmarked Rs 18.40 crore to construct integrated special secondary colleges.

It has granted Rs 100 crore for ‘Women Development and Maternity Benefit Programme’, while setting aside Rs 262 crore for ‘Shabri Sankalp Abhiyaan’. In addition, the state has earmarked Rs 1,129.78 crore for destitute women.

The Yogi government set aside Rs 100 crore for free distribution of school bags among students of primary and senior primary schools run by the basic education board.

The state allocated Rs 300 crore to provide a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and a sweater to the students of primary and senior primary schools run by the board.

It has granted Rs 123.96 crore for free uniform and books to the students of primary and senior primary schools.

The government has also made a provision of Rs 21.12 lakh for free education up to graduate level to all girls under the Ahilyabai Free Education Scheme.

For the weaker section of the society, a provision of Rs 692 crore has been made under the “Mukhya Mantri Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojna”, while setting aside Rs 85 crore for Common Man Insurance Scheme and Rs 250 crore for community marriage of daughters of poor parents belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minorities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App