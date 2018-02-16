Uttar Pradesh budget 2018-19 LIVE updates: finance minister Rajesh Agarwal presents Yogi Adityanath govt’s budget in House

Uttar Pradesh budget 2018-19 LIVE updates: CM Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Rajesh Agarwal with the Budget document (Source: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP) Uttar Pradesh budget 2018-19 LIVE updates: CM Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Rajesh Agarwal with the Budget document (Source: Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its 2018-19 budget on Friday in the state legislative Assembly. The budget is likely to focus on the state’s rural economy and farmers — in the previous budget, the government had included a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to waive farm loans. This was one of its poll promises. Ahead of the session, state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal had said the budget will be in the interest of all sections of society. He added, “We have done one thing which has not been done before… By February, details of every rupee spent has come…. We had made it clear that the next (installment of) funds will be given when you submit the details regarding the earlier funds,” reported news agency PTI.

