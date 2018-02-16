Uttar Pradesh budget 2018-19 LIVE updates: finance minister Rajesh Agarwal presents Yogi Adityanath govt’s budget in House

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its 2018-19 budget on Friday in the state legislative Assembly. The budget is likely to focus on the state’s rural economy and farmers — in the previous budget, the government had included a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to waive farm loans. This was one of its poll promises. Ahead of the session, state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal had said the budget will be in the interest of all sections of society. He added, “We have done one thing which has not been done before… By February, details of every rupee spent has come…. We had made it clear that the next (installment of) funds will be given when you submit the details regarding the earlier funds,” reported news agency PTI.
Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Uttar Pradesh 2018-19 budget here
For people of the Musahar caste aur for those who don't have land documents under their names, provisions have been made to use Rs 200 crore under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana . We have identified 1556 such villages where this scheme will reach, says Adityanath.
Adityanath: 'To ensure that electricity reaches all homes, a provision of Rs 29883.05 crore has been made. This is 54% greater in comparison to last year. In order to build good roads and ensure better connectivity, Rs 17615.29 crore has been allotted."
This is the biggest budget for UP till date with an 11.4% increase from the last budget, says Uttar Pradesh CM
The budget was presented keeping in mind the farmers, youth, women and villages of the country. The best part about the budget is that along with infrastructure development, there are schemes for farmers as well, says Adityanath.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses press conference after the state budget.
Rs 100 crore allotted to national livestock health and disease control programme.
Fertiliser production target 60,000 metric ton. Oilseed production target 11, 28, 000 metric ton. Under the Farm Pond scheme in Bundelkhand district, target is to create 5000 ponds in a year.
Rs 131 crore has been allocated for the establishment of solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps. Under sprinkler irrigation scheme, subsidies worth Rs 24 crore set aside for farmers.
Total state budget: Rs 4,28,384.52 crore11.14 % more than the 2017-2018 budgetThe 2018 Budget has new schemes worth Rs 14,341.89 crore
The Adityanath government had last year presented its first Rs 3,84,659.71 crore budget which had a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver.