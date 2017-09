The incident happened in the early hours Thursday. Police and rescue teams have reached the spot. (source: ani) The incident happened in the early hours Thursday. Police and rescue teams have reached the spot. (source: ani)

A boat carrying 24 people capsized in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, killing at least six of the passengers. The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday. Police and rescue teams have reached the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App