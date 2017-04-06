Uttar Pradesh BJP to conduct 11-day campaign on GST Bill

Insiders said the party has decided to run this campaign to convince the masses that the GST Bill was in the interest of the public, and that they hould not pay heed to opinions of opposition parties. Insiders said the party has decided to run this campaign to convince the masses that the GST Bill was in the interest of the public, and that they hould not pay heed to opinions of opposition parties.

The state BJP is on Thursday going to start an 11-day campaign to create awareness among the masses about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha and has been presented in Rajya Sabha for discussion. During the period, the party will also hold various programmes celebrating its Foundation Day.

Insiders said the party has decided to run this campaign to convince the masses that the Bill was in the interest of the public, and that they hould not pay heed to opinions of opposition parties.

“The party had to work hard to convince the people when the NDA government took decisions on demonetisation last year. It had to do the same on the issue of the Land Acquisition Bill in 2015, when it had also organised kisan panchayats in various districts to convince farmers. BJP is going to run a similar campaign regarding the GST Bill but that will be organised at the sector unit-level to make direct interface to maximum masses,” said a BJP leader, adding that in any district, at least two ‘sector sammelans’ would be organised on GST every day.

The BJP leader further said that office bearers of mandal and booth committees will assemble at the ‘sector sammelans’ where they would be briefed about the GST and its benefits for the public. Party MPs, MLAs, former MPs and ex-MLAs would be engaged to address these meetings. The state team has been directed to draft literature on GST Bill in “lay man language”. The literature will be distributed among party workers across the state. “This is an anticipatory exercise to prevent any adverse message among public regarding GST,” said another party leader.

Asked about the campaign, BJP state spokesperson Chandra Mohan said the public will be made aware about the policies of the Narendra Modi government on different issues like GST in ‘sector sammelans’ from April 6 to 13. “The Central government is enacting new law for the formation of a new India in the new year and it is the responsibility of the party to make people aware of these pro-public initiatives,” he added.

Mohan further claimed that the state government’s decision to waive farm loans, and other key deicsions of the first Cabinet meeting would also also be highlighted for the public during Foundation Day celebrations.

