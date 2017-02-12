Uttar Pradesh: BJP retains two MLC seats

On the day when the state saw the first phase of Assembly elections get underway, the BJP already had a reason to cheer: it managed to retain two graduate constituencies to the Legislative Council on Saturday. Arun Pathak retained the Kanpur graduate constituency securing 40,633 votes defeating 12 other candidates. Independent Manvendra Swaroop, who came in second and was, reportedly, supported by SP and Congress, got 31,479 votes. Jai Pal Singh Vyast, retained his from Bareilly-Moradabad division graduates constituency. He defeated SP-supported Independent candidate Renu Misra by around 24,000 votes. Congress’ Kumud Kumar Gangwar came in third with around 6,300 votes.

The party was confident that its candidate Devendra Pratap Singh would win Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency too, although the results to this seat was yet to be announced at the time of filing this report. In the teacher’s constituencies of Kanpur and Allahabad-Jhansi, Independents Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel and Suresh Kumar Tripathi emerged winners. Polling to the five MLC seats was held on February 3 and the counting of votes started on Friday. Teachers and graduates enrolled as voters in 39 districts had cast votes in the election.

Expressing happiness over the results of legislative council elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “This is an indication of things to come.” Addressing a rally in Badaun, he added: “In one month’s time, a new government will be formed in the state… Things have started to change with MLC results… three have gone in favour of BJP… Had BJP lost, it would have been breaking news in the media.” BJP state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said the results indicated the party was heading for victory in the ongoing Assembly polls as well.