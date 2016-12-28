Uttar Pradesh BJP plans meetings with farmers in over 400 villages

The BJP is planning to launch a ‘kisan maha-abhiyaan’ in two phases in the state – Alaav (bonfire) Sabhas in around 400 villages, followed by district-level ‘Maati-Tilak-Pratigya’ meetings with farmers. The campaign will begin with Alaav Sabhas organised across 10-20 villages in around 343 constituencies each, where the party’s agenda for farmers, “benefits” of demonetisation, “achievements” of the Centre and “unfulfilled promises”of SP and BSP governments will be discussed.

These “sabhas” will commence on January 4, and will engage around 7 lakh farmers in eight days.

Later, district level meetings will be conducted in 75 districts simultaneously on January 13, where party leaders will take pledge with maati (earth) to fulfill promises made in the party’s agenda. BJP state media in-charge Harish Chandra Srivastava said the decision to organise the campaigns was taken in a meeting with state president Keshav Prasad Maurya, state general secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal and party national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur.