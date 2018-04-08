UP: No action against BJP MLA, rape survivor, kin attempt suicide outside Yogi Adityanath’s house

The family alleged that the woman was raped by BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) The family alleged that the woman was raped by BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

A woman and her family attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday after police failed to take any action against a BJP MLA who had allegedly raped her.

According to news agency ANI, the family alleged that the woman was raped by Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. The kin added that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

“I was raped. I have been running pillar to post for the last one year but no one is listening to me. I want to see all of them arrested, otherwise I will kill myself,” the victim said. She added, “I had even approached the CM to no result. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened.”

A few media reports stated that the woman first tried to pour oil and set herself ablaze outside Yogi’s residence. She was rescued by the police and was taken to Gautam Palli Police Station along with her family, where they once again tried to kill themselves.

Defending himself from the allegations, the BJP MLA said: “This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family and case was registered. Police saved two innocent people, I am being made scapegoat by them.”

“I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit,” added Sengar.

Lucknow Additional Directorate General of Police (ADG) Rajiv Krishnan said, “The family has accused Sengar of raping her. While probing the case, we learnt that both parties were in a dispute for the last 10-12 years.”

“The case has been transferred to Lucknow. The allegations can only be proved after a thorough probe,” the ADG added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd