Uttar Pradesh: BJP minister’s convoy drives over farmland, destroys crops

Jai Kumar Singh giving compensation to the farmer (Source: ANI) Jai Kumar Singh giving compensation to the farmer (Source: ANI)

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun claimed that BJP minister Jai Kumar Singh’s convoy drove over his farmland and destroyed his mustard crop which he had recently sown. The farmer claimed that he had taken a loan to sow crops in his three-bigha land.

News agency ANI reported on Thursday that Singh, who is the Minister of State for Jail and Public Service Management, offered Rs 4,000 as compensation to the farmer. Singh was in Jalaun on Wednesday to inaugurate a cowshed and a gaushala.

TV visuals showed the farmer falling at the minister’s feet and seeking his assistance.

