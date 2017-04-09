Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader, supporters clash with policemen

A local BJP leader and his supporters clashed with policemen here after they stopped the SUV of the leader’s son for using a hooter.

According to police, Ankit Tyagi was last evening travelling towards Delhi in his SUV with a hooter on the vehicle and was asked to stop by Inspector Sushil Dubey at Partapur tiraha in Meerut.

Angry over being stopped, Ankit allegedly misbehaved with the inspector following which policemen forced him into an official jeep to take him to police station, they said.

Soon afterwards Sanjay Tyagi, in-charge of BJP’s south assembly constituency, reached the spot with his supporters and tried to pull Ankit out of the police jeep during which they had a scuffle with the policemen, police officers said.

The policemen alleged that the BJP leader and his supporters slapped the inspector and tore his uniform and that of another officer. The police personnel claimed that they have a video of the incident.

However, the BJP leader claimed that the police inspector and other personnel on the name of vehicle checking first misbehaved with his son and then with him.

Later hundreds of BJP workers reached Partapur police station and protested against the force.

On getting information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and pacified both sides.

The BJP leader and police personnel lodged cross complaints against each other. However, Ankit was later let off.

No FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway in it.

Congress state secretary Chowdhury Yashpal Singh said releasing a person who had allegedly assaulted policemen shows that the force acting under the pressure of ruling BJP.

Ram Kumar Sangwan, RLD’s west Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said the incident has revealed the true face of the BJP which used to attack the Samajwadi Party on similar incidents.

