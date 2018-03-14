Bye-Election result reactions LIVE UPDATES: We accept people’s verdict, will review our shortcomings, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP, Bihar bye-election results 2018 reactions LIVE updates: Clear from results that people are angry with the BJP, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi UP, Bihar bye-election results 2018 reactions LIVE updates: Clear from results that people are angry with the BJP, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

As news of Samajwadi Party’s astonishing lead in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls started trickling in, political leaders from across the spectrum shared their reactions to the outcome. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati for the bypolls. The two arch-rivals had come together for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

“Great victory. Congratulations to Mayawati Ji and @yadavakhilesh Ji for #UPByPolls The beginning of the end has started,” the Trinamool Congress chief tweeted. The West Bengal Chief Minister also congratulated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his party’s performance in Araria and Jehanabad.

“It is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate who has the strongest chance of winning. As far as Congress is concerned, we are committed towards re-building the party in UP, and it will not happen overnight,” tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party’s candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by 25,870 votes with 3,34.463 votes and BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla stood second with 3,08.593 votes after 22nd round of counting, reported news agency ANI. Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes, reports ANI. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COUNTING IN UP

In Bihar, RJD is leading on Araria Lok Sabha seat by 57791 with 4,46,179 votes and BJP is trailing with 3,88,388 votes after 22nd round of counting, reports ANI. While RJD won the Jehanabad assembly seat, BJP secured the assembly seat in Bhabua. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COUNTING IN BIHAR

