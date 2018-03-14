Bye-Election result reactions LIVE UPDATES: We accept people’s verdict, will review our shortcomings, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As news of Samajwadi Party’s astonishing lead in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls started trickling in, political leaders from across the spectrum shared their reactions to the outcome. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati for the bypolls. The two arch-rivals had come together for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.
“Great victory. Congratulations to Mayawati Ji and @yadavakhilesh Ji for #UPByPolls The beginning of the end has started,” the Trinamool Congress chief tweeted. The West Bengal Chief Minister also congratulated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his party’s performance in Araria and Jehanabad.
“It is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate who has the strongest chance of winning. As far as Congress is concerned, we are committed towards re-building the party in UP, and it will not happen overnight,” tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
In Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party’s candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by 25,870 votes with 3,34.463 votes and BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla stood second with 3,08.593 votes after 22nd round of counting, reported news agency ANI. Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes, reports ANI. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COUNTING IN UP
In Bihar, RJD is leading on Araria Lok Sabha seat by 57791 with 4,46,179 votes and BJP is trailing with 3,88,388 votes after 22nd round of counting, reports ANI. While RJD won the Jehanabad assembly seat, BJP secured the assembly seat in Bhabua. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COUNTING IN BIHAR
"We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates, " UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.
"I had the blessings of Mayawati. We won because of the union of parties with similar ideology. The credit of this victory goes to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and the people of Phulpur," ANI quotes Nagendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party's winning candidate in Phulpur as saying.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the BJP had suffered reverses in bypolls in two parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh because of SP leader Naresh Agrawal's induction into the saffron party. “I don't consider that the SP-BSP tie up has worked… I believe that Lord Ram was angry with you (BJP) the day you (BJP) rolled out the red carpet for the SP leader, who has criticised Lord Ram,” he said.
"Bihar has given sympathy vote this time. I'd like to thank all those who've supported us. We welcome the mandate of people. We will certainly win the elections of 2019 under the leadership of PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai, BJP Bihar president tells ANI.
"Bihar's Deputy CM Sushil Modi is involved in so many scams, but still no action or enquiry has been initiated against him. After this win in by-polls, we expect that Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, CBI and ED will speed up in their actions against us," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tells ANI.
"BJP should stop working for its face value and instead put in efforts to work for the people. That's the only way in which they can improve or else they will face the same result in the 2019 elections as they have in this bypoll," ANI quotes Jitan Ram Manjhi as saying on Bihar by-poll results
"We respect people’s mandate. Congrats to all winning candidates," tweets Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi
"People of UP have shown in a clear manner that they don't have trust in the government. They have understood that BJP is fooling the country," Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav tells ANI.
"We didn't expect that BSP's vote will be transferred to SP in such a manner. We will analyze after seeing the final results and prepare for a situation in future when BSP, SP and Congress can come together and also make our strategy for winning 2019 elections," ANI quotes Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as saying.