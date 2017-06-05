At least 22 dead after bus crashes with truck in Bareilly

At least 17 people died after bus collided with a truck in Bareilly. (ANI) At least 17 people died after bus collided with a truck in Bareilly. (ANI)

At least 22 people died after a truck collided with a bus in on National Highway in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. According to local reports, the bus was on its way to Gonda district when it crashed with the truck. According to ANI, both the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Several people are reported to be injured in the accident.

“The truck and the bus both caught fire after the collision. Fire engines reached as soon as possible but the flames were so high that it took us a lot of effort to actually douse the flames and reach inside”, a senior police officer, SK Bhagat, told reporters.

No details as to how the accident took place were available. The bus belongs to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and was on its way to Gonda district from New Delhi.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd