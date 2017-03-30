Uttar Pradesh: Banda records highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Heat wave conditions were witnessed in many places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Banda at 43.2 degrees Celsius was the hottest place in the state. The India Meteorological Department office in Lucknow said that day temperatures rose in Varanasi and Kanpur divisions and changed little in the remaining divisions of the state. They were markedly above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra, Meerut and above normal in Faizabad and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

Night temperatures were markedly above normal in Bareilly, Jhanshi Meerut, appreciably above normal in Varanasi, Faizabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and above normal in the remaining divisions of the state. While they fell in Gorakhpur division.

The MeT has forecast dry weather and heat wave conditions likely to continue at isolated places.

