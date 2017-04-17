Uttar Pradesh: Bakery owner stabs employee for demanding salary

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by the owner of the bakery where he works on demanding salary in Charthawal town here, police said. Pervaiz was not paid salary for the last 4-5 months and yesterday when he demanded his dues, the bakery owner and his two sons stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. A case has been registered against the bakery owner and his sons, police said, adding a probe is underway in the matter.

