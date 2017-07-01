Azam Khan’s remarks on armed forces: VHP leader announces Rs 50 lakh cash for cutting off Khan’s tongue

THREE DAYS after SP leader Azam Khan made some controversial remarks on armed forces, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and lawyer Rajesh Kumar Awasthi on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh to anyone who cuts off Khan’s tongue.

Awasthi, who is VHP district secretary, made the statements while protesting in Shahjahanpur along with other lawyers at the district collectorate. They even burnt an effigy of Khan, while raising slogans against him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Awasthi said, “People like Azam Khan makes such derogatory statements only to lower the morale of security forces and such things could only be stopped after their tongues are cut off.”

“I have announced to give Rs 50 lakh cash to anyone who cuts off Azam’s tongue. If anyone is ready to take my offer and complete the task, I would sell off my property to pay the amount,” Awasthi said.

When contacted, VHP state spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, “Rajesh’s statement was in reply to derogatory remarks made by Azam Khan on security forces. Rajesh, however, has made the announcement in his personal capacity,” he added.

SP, Shahjahanpur, K B Singh ordered an inquiry into the announcement made by the VHP leader. He confirmed that a Deputy SP-rank officer has been asked to inquire into it.

Earlier, Azam Khan, while speaking at the SP office in Rampur district, had said that women “dahshatgardon” (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (“fauz”) to send across a strong message, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App