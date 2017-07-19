Uttar Pradesh ATS obtains 3-day transit remand of ‘Lashkar operative’

Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Saleem Khan Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Saleem Khan

The state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday obtained a three-day transit remand of alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Saleem Khan from a local court in Mumbai.

Saleem was initially detained soon after he landed at the Mumbai airport from UAE on Sunday night. He was subsequently arrested after questioning. Saleem is accused of providing money to alleged trained ISI agent Aftab Ali, who was arrested from Faizabad district in May. Aftab is lodged in Lucknow jail.

SP, ATS, Umesh Kumar Srivastav said ATS team would bring Saleem to Lucknow and then he would be produced before a local court. The SP added that during questioning Saleem said after his visa got expired in 2005, he went into hiding. But, police in Al Ain city in UAE recently caught him and sent him to jail. He remained in jail for a month and later on July 16, he was deported to India by Al Ain Police, the SP said.

Saleem’s name had earlier come to light during questioning of Shareef and Mohammad Kausar, who are lodged in jail and facing trial in Rampur CRPF camp attack case, which occurred on December 31, 2007. Shareef and Kausar had reportedly revealed that Saleem too was part of the LeT training camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan in 2007 where the duo met him. Central intelligence agencies had got a look-out notice issued after Saleem’s name came to light as being a LeT operative.

Saleem is a native of Bandipur village in Hathgawan police station area of Fatehpur district.

