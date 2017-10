Kanpur: Rescue operations is underway. (Source: ANI photo) Kanpur: Rescue operations is underway. (Source: ANI photo)

At least two persons were killed and three others injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Sarsaul town of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, according to news agency ANI. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been called in the area and rescue operations is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd