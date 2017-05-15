Uttar Pradesh Assembly session begins: Opposition drowns out Governor’s address

The first session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly started on a stormy note with Opposition MLAs raising slogans against the newly elected Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. As soon as Governor Ram Naik began addressing the house, his speech was drowned in the din of the sloganeering by the opposition and paper balls were thrown at the podium. A video released by ANI shows Opposition members carrying placards and shouting slogans. CM Adityanath is present in the House.

#WATCH Opposition protests in UP Assembly over law & order situation in the state; raised slogans on first day of the session pic.twitter.com/ZKj0YliKha — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

Earlier in the day, Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit had convened an all-party meeting and urged everybody for smooth proceedings so that maximum legislative business could be transacted. However, slogan-shouting Opposition members stormed into the Well to disrupt. While the Governor was reading out the letter prepared by the government highlighting its achievements, the house fell into chao. It was the first time when the Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings were telecast live by Doordarshan. The decision to broadcast the proceeding live was taken after BJP came to power.

Both SP and BSP had called meetings of party MLAs Sunday to discuss strategy for today’s session.

