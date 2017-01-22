Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav releases SP manifesto, Mulayam Singh absent

Akhilesh Yadav speaking at Lucknow on Sunday. ANI photo Akhilesh Yadav speaking at Lucknow on Sunday. ANI photo

Mulayam Singh Yadav remained absent from the Samajwadi Party event in Lucknow on Sunday where state Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav released the manifesto for upcoming assembly polls.

Akhilesh spoke about the developmental measures undertaken by his party in last five years – like construction of metro and new roads. However, Akhilesh also hinted at positive ties between him and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The relationship between father and son plummeted in last few months over a dispute regarding distribution of tickets and suspension of party members. As the elections neared, the infighting took a swift turn sending both the sides knocking the Election Commission door in order to claim their authority over party symbol. In the end, the EC decided in favour of Akhilesh who enjoyed support from majority of party legislators.

While releasing the manifesto, Akhilesh said that it outlines the plan it has to take forward the developmental work it has undertaken so far. Akhilesh also took potshots at rival BJP and BSP claiming his party will win 300 seats.

He also recounted the measures his party took for ’empowering the poor’ like Samajwadi pension scheme. Talking about the government’s plan to distribute smartphones to students who show good performance in academics, Akhilesh said that they had received an overwhelming response so far.