Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh assembly poll outcome a lesson for Congress: V Narayanasamy

Uttar Pradesh assembly poll outcome a lesson for Congress: V Narayanasamy

The Congress leaders should sit together and evolve effective strategy taking the Uttar Pradesh poll result as a lesson, the Puducherry CM said.

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published:March 19, 2017 2:22 pm
Tamil Nadu crisis, Tamil Nadu politics, AIADMK crisis, AIADMK rift, Narayanasamy, MK Stalin, DMK protest, Marina Beach, V Narayanasamy, Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam, India news, Indian Express Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said that the outcome of Assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh should serve as a lesson for the Congress Talking to reporters here he said the Congress leaders should sit together and evolve effective strategy taking the Uttar Pradesh poll result as a lesson.

Taking strong exception to the BJP seeking support of other parties and foring ministries in Manipur and Goa, Narayanasamy said the BJP by itself did not have the majority but had roped in other parties to project the majority to form the governments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 19: Latest News