Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Opposition targets Yogi govt over rise in encounters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo/File) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo/File)

The Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monday raised questions over recent police encounters and the government’s attempt to get the budgets of 92 departments passed in one day.

Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said that the government had reached new heights when it comes to encounters, adding that to his knowledge, nowhere have so many such incidents taken place in such a short span of time.

On Sunday, police had said that they shot dead three wanted men during separate encounters in Noida, Saharanpur and Gha-ziabad. This brings the total number of people killed in alleged encounters since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh last year to 48.

Chaudhary claimed in most encounters, both the alleged criminals and police had sustained injuries on the side, while an exchange of fire is usually face-to-face. “Mutbher hoti hai amne samne (a confrontation takes place face to face),” said Chaudhary, gesturing towards his chest. However, in 90 per cent of such incidents, this was not the case, he added. “Dono ka nishana galat.. dakait ka bhi, police ka bhi…(both the miscreant and the police got their aim wrong)” he further said, gesturing towards the side of his leg.

The SP leader was speaking on the cut motion moved by him, where he also targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that no riots had taken place, nor would take place during his regime. Pointing towards the treasury benches, Chaudhary said, “Kehte hain danga nahi hoga, jab ake yahan baidh gaye to danga karega kaun. (They say there will be no riots, but if they are sitting here, who will do the riots?)”

He further said that if, according to the chief minister, some criminals had been killed, others sent to jail and the remaining had escaped, then the larger question would be — who is still committing the crimes?

The Leader of Opposition further targetted the government saying this is the first time that the budgets of all 92 departments were being tabled and passed in a day when the Opposition was ready to participate in the debate. He alleged the budget was being forced on them so that “no discussion takes place.”

The annual budget of wRs 4,28,384 crore for the year ending March 31, 2019, was later passed through a voice vote, along with all department budgets and the Appropriation Bill.

