Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Opposition disrupts Governor’s address, protests against law and order situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends a function at RSS office Madhavdham in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends a function at RSS office Madhavdham in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

The first session of the 17th assembly of Uttar Pradesh was disrupted by MLAs from the Samajwadi Party and Bhahujan Samaj Party over the alleged breakdown in the law and order situation in the state. The protesting lawmakers marched to the Well as Governor Ram Naik was addressing the joint sitting of both the legislative assembly and legislative council. Holding placards, MLAs from both the parties raised slogans and threw paper balls at the Governor. Visuals aired by news channels showed Ram Naik’s aides sheilding him from the MLAs.

The MLAs were protesting against the recent caste and communal violence in Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Gonda and Sambhal. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had earlier slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government at failing to act against the recent disturbances. “We were termed the goonda party. Now, what is happening under Yogi ji? Will he act?” Yadav said.

#WATCH: Opposition creates ruckus on first day of assembly session over law and order,blow whistles & throw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik pic.twitter.com/UQuq5dyJK2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

