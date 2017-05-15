Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Opposition disrupts Governor’s address, protests against law and order situation

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Opposition disrupts Governor’s address, protests against law and order situation

Holding placards, MLAs from both SP and BSP raised slogans and threw paper balls at the Governor.

New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2017 11:51 am
adityanath, yogi adityanath, adityanath rss, yogi adityanath rss, rss communalism, rss news, adityanath news, indian express news Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends a function at RSS office Madhavdham in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

The first session of the 17th assembly of Uttar Pradesh was disrupted by MLAs from the Samajwadi Party and Bhahujan Samaj Party over the alleged breakdown in the law and order situation in the state. The protesting lawmakers marched to the Well as Governor Ram Naik was addressing the joint sitting of both the legislative assembly and legislative council. Holding placards, MLAs from both the parties raised slogans and threw paper balls at the Governor. Visuals aired by news channels showed Ram Naik’s aides sheilding him from the MLAs.

The MLAs were protesting against the recent caste and communal violence in Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Gonda and Sambhal. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had earlier slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government at failing to act against the recent disturbances. “We were termed the goonda party. Now, what is happening under Yogi ji? Will he act?” Yadav said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 15: Latest News

Best of Express