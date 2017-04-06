Uttar Pradesh: As liquor shops bear brunt of ire, govt tells officials to solve issues, ensure law

Police personnel outside a liquor shop that was damaged in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express Police personnel outside a liquor shop that was damaged in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express

After people began picketing liquor shops demanding their closure, the government on Wednesday asked officials to contact the aggrieved parties directly and resolve the issue on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar held a video conference with commissioners, district magistrates, senior police and excise officers. He asked them to ensure law and order and take strict action against those indulging in lawlessness.

According to government spokesperson, officials were asked to form a joint team and begin the process of shifting liquor shops to other locations as per the Supreme Court directions.

The Supreme Court had banned establishments selling alcohol within 500 metres from a national or state highway.

Meanwhile, protests against the liquor establishments continued on Wednesday and people in different parts of the state including Bareilly, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Bulandshahr districts attacked liquor shops. In Lucknow, people attacked a countrymade shop in Narahi locality in Hazratganj area.

Lucknow Liquor Association president, Sardar SP Singh said, in last two days as many as six shops in Lucknow have been vandalised by group of people. Many shops in old city have been close fearing the attack, he added.

In Bareilly, a group of women attacked and damaged a liquor shop in Prem Nagar locality. Police have registered an FIR in the matter. In Moradabad’s Katghar area, a group of men attacked a liquor shop and broke the bottles and furnitures. A case has been filed and five persons have been arrested, said SHO, Katghar police station, SP Singh.

Earlier, on Tuesday, group of women had attacked liquor shops in Rampur, Lucknow, Sambhal and in Bulandshahr. In Lucknow, women group had gone on rampage and torched two liquor shops in Balu Adda protesting over opening of shops in residential areas.

