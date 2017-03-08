Uttar Pradesh: Arrested terror suspects taken to Lucknow for further questioning

Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters) Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters)

Two suspected terrorists arrested from here and the neighbouring Unnao were on Wednesday taken to Lucknow by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for further questioning. Searches are also underway for nabbing other terror suspects in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur City) Somen Verma said a team of UP ATS left from Kanpur to Lucknow with the two terror suspects at around 3 AM on Wednesday for further questioning. Last evening, a team of UP ATS had arrested Mohammed Faisal Khan from Jajamau and his brother Mohammed Imran from a leather factory in nearby Unnao.

Police had also apprehended one Shakeel alias Ajgar from the Rehmani market here but he escaped after the shopkeepers there started protesting. Searches are also underway out to arrest him. Verma said the police is looking for some more terror suspects, however, he refused to disclose more details about them and whether they were involved in the the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast.

Police sources said the ATS team has questioned the suspect’s family and their neighbours. Zaki Ahmed, IG, Kanpur said after their arrest searches are being carried out at railways station, bus stops and other crowded places. A checking drive is also underway at the Kanpur railway station and bus stop.