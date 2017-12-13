Uttar Pradesh among six states granted 174 crore rupees for development of border infrastructure

While Uttar Pradesh shares a border with Nepal, Assam shares a border with Bangladesh, Gujarat with Pakistan, Manipur with Myanmar, Himachal Pradesh with China and Nepal and West Bengal with Nepal and Bhutan. (Google Maps) While Uttar Pradesh shares a border with Nepal, Assam shares a border with Bangladesh, Gujarat with Pakistan, Manipur with Myanmar, Himachal Pradesh with China and Nepal and West Bengal with Nepal and Bhutan. (Google Maps)

THE UNION Home Ministry has ordered the release of Rs 174 crore to six states, including Uttar Pradesh, having an international border for the development of infrastructure in forward areas, officials said. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and West Bengal would be beneficiaries.

“An amount of Rs 174.32 crore was released to Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP),” an official said. The centrally-funded BADP programme covers all villages, which are located within the 10 km of the international border in 17 states. However, priority is given to those villages that are identified by the border guarding forces for speedy development of infrastructure.

The schemes permissible under BADP include activities relating to Swachchta Abhiyan, skill development programmes, promotion of sports activities, rural tourism and border tourism as well as protection of heritage sites.

Construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas, which do not have road connectivity, providing skill development training to farmers and organic farming are other areas that come under the BADP.

While Uttar Pradesh shares a border with Nepal, Assam shares a border with Bangladesh, Gujarat with Pakistan, Manipur with Myanmar, Himachal Pradesh with China and Nepal and West Bengal with Nepal and Bhutan.

