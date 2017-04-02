Uttar Pradesh: Ammonia leak at cold storage facility in Jahanabad, labourers feared trapped

The incident has been reported from Jahanabad town of Fatehpur district. The incident has been reported from Jahanabad town of Fatehpur district.

People in vicinity to a cold storage facility in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh were evacuated after leakage of ammonia was reported on Sunday at the facility. The incident has been reported to occur in Jahanabad town of Fatehpur district. According to news agency ANI, several labourers are feared of being trapped inside the facility. The transportation within 2 km to the facility has been halted as a precaution measure by the authorities. As per latest reports, fire tenders are still to reach the site.

More details are awaited on the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now