Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance service launched exclusively for cows

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday flagged off an ambulance service exclusively for cows. A team of veterinary doctors and assistants will travel along with the ambulance, The Hindu reported. The “gau chikitsa mobile ambulance” will be used to transport injured bovines to either a “gaushala” or a veterinary hospital.
Launched in collaboration with the MGNREGA Mazdoor Kalyan Sanghathan, the ambulance service will be initially limited to Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura and Allahabad. The Hindu report added that the organisation plans to take action against those who abandon their cows and, also, the municipality corporation officials if cows are found eating polythene bags.
Maurya posted the images of the launch on his verified Facebook page.
- May 2, 2017 at 5:13 pmearlier they used brahma vishnu mahesh and 36 crore gods for fear mongering people then they used brahmnism , then they used hindutwa and ram mandir - now new concept using animals aspecially cow to hide behind and hunt aboriginal sc/st/obc/minorities of india - wake up india and overthrow this sanghi EVM rigged fake GOVT - who is working for animalsReply
- May 2, 2017 at 5:11 pmAmbulance drivers, veterinary paramedics of BJP got the jobs. For treatments, cows from neighbouring countries will cross the borders Visa free being Gau Matas.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 5:09 pmfoolish politician in world in India only. Bible says: Romans: 21 For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals (cow etc) and reptiles. creature. Genesis 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. worshiping animals (Cow Etc) you are destroying your God given personality and degrading as animals. Oh what terrible believe ? Thousand of poor Indians do not have medication or for ambulance treatment arrangements and people are dying. being Indian i feel shame and sad about you mad acts.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 5:03 pmAcche din for Cows, bad days ahead for men!Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 4:54 pmwhat a bunch of fascist jokersReply
- May 2, 2017 at 4:44 pmHahaha are you kidding? Ambulance cannot reach to poor and you are opening it for cows. India is going from developing country to poor country. BJP and Modi are destroying India. People should realize it. The soon they realize, soon will be better for India.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 4:13 pmHahaha !! Seriously India is devlopingReply
