Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance service launched exclusively for cows

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday flagged off an ambulance service exclusively for cows. A team of veterinary doctors and assistants will travel along with the ambulance, The Hindu reported. The “gau chikitsa mobile ambulance” will be used to transport injured bovines to either a “gaushala” or a veterinary hospital.

Launched in collaboration with the MGNREGA Mazdoor Kalyan Sanghathan, the ambulance service will be initially limited to Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura and Allahabad. The Hindu report added that the organisation plans to take action against those who abandon their cows and, also, the municipality corporation officials if cows are found eating polythene bags.

