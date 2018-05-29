Uttar Pradesh: Additional Superintendent of Police commits suicide

Rajesh Sahni shot himself dead with a revolver from a point-blank range. (File) Rajesh Sahni shot himself dead with a revolver from a point-blank range. (File)

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahni, posted at the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning at the UP-ATS office situated at the Gomti Nagar police station area of Lucknow. Sahni, shot himself dead with a revolver from a point-blank range. Police has not yet recovered any suicide note from Sahni and is still probing the possible reasons behind the alleged suicide.

Sahni, who originally hailed from the Patna district of Bihar was posted as the Additional SP at UP-ATS since July 2014. Recruited in July 1997, Sahni was a 1992 batch Provincial Police Services(PPS)officer.

