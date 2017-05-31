ABVP meet: Violence against people who oppose communism regular feature in Kerala, says new resolution

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) national executive council on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning an alleged attack on RSS and ABVP workers by CPM workers in Kerala. In the resolution, ABVP demanded that keeping in mind the alleged communist violence and the “failure” of the Kerala government to check it, the Centre should intervene and ensure that people of all ideologies live freely in Kerala. ABVP members also demanded that the Centre should consider imposing President’s rule in Kerala if the state government there was not capable of protecting citizens of all ideologies.

Its national media convener Saket Bahuguna said members had also demanded action against those who organised ‘beef fests’ in Kerala to protest against the Centre’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. ABVP national secretary P Shyam Raj said that “Leftists and Congress workers” organised these parties only to “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus”. He further said that beef fests were organised at more than 200 places in Kerala in protest of the Centre’s decision.

The resolution also stated that “violence against people who oppose communism” has become a “regular feature” in Kerala. “RSS and affiliated organisations are the worst affected ideological groups in the violent mess leashed out by the CPM,” stated the resolution.

ABVP passed another resolution in which it demanded that the Centre draft a new national agriculture education policy and medical education policy. It demanded that “crop vacations” should be provided to students associated with the agriculture sector in all universities and colleges, and students with agricultural backgrounds should be given 10 per cent reservation in admissions for agriculture courses.

