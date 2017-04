Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. ANI photo Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. ANI photo

Eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, reports news agency ANI.

The incident took place at 8:15 am between Mundapandey-Rampur. At least 10 people have been injured in the according to the preliminary reports.

Click here for LIVE updates

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd