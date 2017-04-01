Uttar Pradesh: 46 liquor vends sealed in Noida

District Excise Department in Nodia on Saturday sealed 46 liquor vends along the national highways.

The moves comes after the Supreme Court ordered shutting down of liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways on Friday, while exempting hill states of Sikkim, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh and areas having population up to 20,000.

“Twenty-eight liquor vends were sealed along the NH 91 at Chipiana Bujurg, Chhaprola, Bisnoli, Achheja, Dhoom Manikpur, Beel Akbarpur, Loharli Koat, Kheda Dharampur and other areas. Three vends located on NH 24 at Chhijarsi were also sealed. 15 liquor shops were also sealed on Hamidpur-Sikandrabad road,” District Excise Officer Kuldeep Yadav said.

