Uttar Pradesh: 43 arrested for cattle smuggling, says police 

43 people have been arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in cattle smuggling, police said on Thursday, adding that 27 FIRs have been registered against 60 people for the same. The state police continued its crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and cattle smuggling after strict directives by newly-appointed Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi.

“The drive is continuing in the entire state to check cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter houses,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), DGP headquarter, Rahul Srivastav said.

According to the reports received from districts till this morning, 27 FIRs have been registered against 60 persons for alleged cattle smuggling, out of which 43 have been arrested, he said. The maximum number of persons (26) were arrested in Agra, followed by six each in Meerut and Bareilly, three in Lucknow and two in Varanasi, Srivastav said.

On action against illegal slaughter houses, the DGP said eight FIRS were lodged in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly. He added that two illegal slaughters houses each were closed in Varanasi and Bareilly.

