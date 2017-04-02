Uttar Pradesh: 38 cow carcasses found in farmhouse, owner booked

POLICE HAVE recovered 38 carcasses of cows, buried under the ground, and rescued another dozen cows and calves from the farmhouse of an additional chief medical officer (ACMO) in Bahraich district’s Fakharpur area late Friday. The operation followed a tip-off from local Hindu Yuva Vahini members, said police, adding that a small Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit was also found operating inside the farmhouse in Maraucha village.

Following this, police booked ACMO J N Mishra — posted at Bahraich District Hospital — under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was also detained but was allowed to go on Saturday, said a police officer. “Further investigation will find out how the animals died and also, if some of them were being used to manufacture medicines,” the officer added.

During questioning, Mishra reportedly told police that he was trying to develop his farmhouse as a gaushala and hence, villagers used to leave their sick cows with him. The bodies were of sick cows and none were killed, he claimed.

Bahraich ASP Dinesh Tripathi, who was part of the operation, said: “The farmhouse has been sealed and an FIR has been lodged against the ACMO on a complaint filed by Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Swami Chinmayanand Maharaj.”

“No arrest has been made so far, as the drug inspector claimed that all medicines found at the spot were ayurvedic… there were also some medicinal plants. It is yet to be confirmed whether cow organs and parts were used in making the drugs. Samples have been collected and sent for lab test,” he added.

When contacted, Kaiserganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amitabh Yadav said: “We were informed by some members of an organisation that a large number of cows were being regularly killed at the farmhouse. They alleged that body parts and organs of the cows were being used to prepare medicines in the manufacturing unit. We found carcasses of 38 cows after digging up the ground and also rescued a dozen cows and calves who were in a starved condition.”

