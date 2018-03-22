Uttar Pradesh: 32 madrasas built on public land face action

Government-aided madrasas, in which the state provides only for the teachers’ salary, are required to be on private land. (Photo for representation purpose) Government-aided madrasas, in which the state provides only for the teachers’ salary, are required to be on private land. (Photo for representation purpose)

The Uttar Pradesh Minority Department has identified 32 government-aided madrasas that were allegedly built on public land. It has sought the state government’s directions for further action.

According to the department, it identified the irregularity during its persual of records uploaded onto a government portal over the last year. Government-aided madrasas, in which the state provides only for the teachers’ salary, are required to be on private land. “After an inquiry, a report was prepared and sent to the state government, which stated that 32 government-aided madrasas were built on gram sabha land… As per norms, these madrasas should not have been built on government land because it is being used by a private person,” said SN Pandey, joint director, UP minority department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App