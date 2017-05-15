UP: 31 IPS officers transferred

SP Gonda Sudhir Kumar Singh has been shifted as SP Ambedkar Nagar and Vaibhav Krishna who was SP Barabanki has been made SSP Etawah. (Representational) SP Gonda Sudhir Kumar Singh has been shifted as SP Ambedkar Nagar and Vaibhav Krishna who was SP Barabanki has been made SSP Etawah. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 31 IPS officers, including 10 district police chiefs. In the move, DIG Sonia Singh, who was attached with with UP DGP headquarter in Lucknow, has been made SSP Kanpur. This is the first time that a DIG-rank officer has been posted as SSP in any district since the Mayawati government.

SSP Kanpur Akash Kulhary has been ordered to join as SSP Bareilly and SP Chandauli Deepika Tiwari has been made Commandant 34 Battalion PAC, Varanasi. SP Gonda Sudhir Kumar Singh has been shifted as SP Ambedkar Nagar and Vaibhav Krishna who was SP Barabanki has been made SSP Etawah.

The government also directed Additional Director General Avinash Chandra, who was posted at Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, to join as ADG Kanpur Zone, while Deepak Ratan, who was IG (Economic Offences Wing) has been posted as IG, Varanasi zone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now