Uttar Pradesh: 3 brothers booked for locking cop, homeguard in room

“Among the three brother, two have a criminal record. The history-sheeters manhandled and caught hold of the policemen. They locked them in a room,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Radhey Mohan Bhardwaj. “Among the three brother, two have a criminal record. The history-sheeters manhandled and caught hold of the policemen. They locked them in a room,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Radhey Mohan Bhardwaj.

Three brothers were booked after they allegedly forcibly locking a policeman and a homeguard in a room when they arrived in Sambhal village to investigate a scuffle on Friday. Constable Shishupal and homeguard Karan Singh were alerted to a dispute over property in Sambhal’s Chaudhary Sarai village on Friday night. The scuffle was between two set of relatives – a group of three brothers on one side and their cousin on the other.

“Among the three brother, two have a criminal record. The history-sheeters manhandled and caught hold of the policemen. They locked them in a room,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Radhey Mohan Bhardwaj. “They were locked in for over 40 minutes. Additional force was sent in to rescue them. The three brothers, however, had fled by then. An FIR has been lodged and the accused are yet to be traced.”

Three others were arrested for opposing the rescue. “Three brothers identified as Visharad, Baasey and Puchchu alias Babban had a dispute with their cousin Aamir. Visharad and Baasey are history-sheeters and cases against them include loot and murder. When the two reached the place, the three brothers locked them inside the room of a house owned by one Mushir Chaudhary,” said Sambhal police station house officer Satish Kumar Arya.

“Mushir’s brothers Saeed, Musavvir and Saeem were arrested for opposing cops who had come to rescue the two persons. Visharad, Baase and Puchhu have been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of constable Shishupal.” He also informed that another FIR on charges of house-trespass, assault or wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, among others was registered against the three brothers on the complaint of their cousin Aamir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App