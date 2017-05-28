Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh: 14 men molest 2 women in Rampur district, post video on social media

Uttar Pradesh: 14 men molest 2 women in Rampur district, post video on social media

The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2017 2:17 pm
The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. (Source: ANI)

In a brazen act of sexual harassment, around 14 men molested two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district and posted the video on social media. The main accused has been arrested and the police are searching for the rest, news channel NDTV reported on Sunday.

“We have identified the men involved. The main accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him and based on what he says the rest will also be nabbed. We filed an FIR after the videos went viral on social media,” Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, told the channel.

The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. The identity of the two women is yet to be ascertained, the report added.

The shocking footage aired by the channel showed the men accosting the victims on an isolated road. As they were walking away, one of the accused was seen pulling the woman’s dupatta. The men then went on to grope, pull and push the women. The women were heard wailing and pleading to let them go.

Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi-Adityanath Government deployed ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads to ensure the safety of women in public areas. On the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Opposition alleged that the law and order in the state was deteriorating and disrupted Governor Ram Naik address to both the Houses.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. R
    Ram
    May 28, 2017 at 2:20 pm
    Castrate the accused as well as their leaders in UP and Delhi. We will have a CM & PM who are castrated!!!!!!
    Reply
    1. R
      ravi kumar
      May 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm
      yogi and modi converting Hindustan into rapistan - yogi has given free hands to upper caste to loot rape murder lower caste and muslims in UP as modi given free hand in gujrat in 2002
      Reply
      1. L
        lafanga
        May 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm
        Sadly this is normal every day thing for Indian men. Women in India are neither safe in the womb nor outside. Either they get aborted or get raped.
        Reply
        1. K
          kiran patil
          May 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm
          exactly this is vedic brahmni philosopical idealism - where dalits minorities and women are considered sudra in maanuusmmriti - so is dergadation of women dalits is carried out openly by modi yogi duo under guidence of bhagwat chahcha
          Reply
        2. D
          dilnavas
          May 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm
          The village people should join together Cut-off the private parts all the accused so that the rest of the community will dare do it again. Punishment must be meted out on fast-track basis.
          Reply
          1. R
            Ram a
            May 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm
            Castrate them
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments

            Best of Express

            Buzzing Now

            Top News

            May 28: Latest News