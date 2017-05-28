Uttar Pradesh: 14 men molest 2 women in Rampur district, post video on social media

The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. (Source: ANI) The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. (Source: ANI)

In a brazen act of sexual harassment, around 14 men molested two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district and posted the video on social media. The main accused has been arrested and the police are searching for the rest, news channel NDTV reported on Sunday.

“We have identified the men involved. The main accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him and based on what he says the rest will also be nabbed. We filed an FIR after the videos went viral on social media,” Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, told the channel.

The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. The identity of the two women is yet to be ascertained, the report added.

The shocking footage aired by the channel showed the men accosting the victims on an isolated road. As they were walking away, one of the accused was seen pulling the woman’s dupatta. The men then went on to grope, pull and push the women. The women were heard wailing and pleading to let them go.

Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi-Adityanath Government deployed ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads to ensure the safety of women in public areas. On the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Opposition alleged that the law and order in the state was deteriorating and disrupted Governor Ram Naik address to both the Houses.

