Uttar Pradesh: 14 men molest 2 women in Rampur district, post video on social media

In a brazen act of sexual harassment, around 14 men molested two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district and posted the video on social media. The main accused has been arrested and the police are searching for the rest, news channel NDTV reported on Sunday.
“We have identified the men involved. The main accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him and based on what he says the rest will also be nabbed. We filed an FIR after the videos went viral on social media,” Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, told the channel.
The accused filmed the whole incident using their mobile phones and circulated it over social media in the last 15 days. The identity of the two women is yet to be ascertained, the report added.
The shocking footage aired by the channel showed the men accosting the victims on an isolated road. As they were walking away, one of the accused was seen pulling the woman’s dupatta. The men then went on to grope, pull and push the women. The women were heard wailing and pleading to let them go.
Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi-Adityanath Government deployed ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads to ensure the safety of women in public areas. On the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Opposition alleged that the law and order in the state was deteriorating and disrupted Governor Ram Naik address to both the Houses.
- May 28, 2017 at 2:20 pmCastrate the accused as well as their leaders in UP and Delhi. We will have a CM & PM who are castrated!!!!!!Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 2:13 pmyogi and modi converting Hindustan into rapistan - yogi has given free hands to upper caste to loot rape murder lower caste and muslims in UP as modi given free hand in gujrat in 2002Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 2:09 pmSadly this is normal every day thing for Indian men. Women in India are neither safe in the womb nor outside. Either they get aborted or get raped.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 2:16 pmexactly this is vedic brahmni philosopical idealism - where dalits minorities and women are considered sudra in maanuusmmriti - so is dergadation of women dalits is carried out openly by modi yogi duo under guidence of bhagwat chahchaReply
- May 28, 2017 at 2:08 pmThe village people should join together Cut-off the private parts all the accused so that the rest of the community will dare do it again. Punishment must be meted out on fast-track basis.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 1:57 pmCastrate themReply
