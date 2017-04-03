Uttar Pradesh: 13 cows found dead in Debai, mandi secretary booked

The district magistrate has also has sought an explanation from Saini. The district magistrate has also has sought an explanation from Saini.

Thirteen cows were found dead and 50 others fell seriously ill over the weekend in Debai area of Bulandshahr district. While the district administration suspects that the animals consumed grains laced with insecticides lying on the mandi (wholesale grain market) campus, the autopsy could not pinpoint the exact cause of death.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Giriraj Varshney, an FIR was lodged against Mandi secretary Kuldeep Kumar Saini. The district magistrate has also has sought an explanation from Saini.

On hearing about the cow deaths, VHP leaders and BJP’s district president Himanshu Mittal rushed to the mandi and demanded action against Saini. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subhash Chandra Yadav assured action. “Administration has promised action against those responsible,” said Mittal.

District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh visited the grain market on Sunday and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cattle deaths. He said directions had been issued to immediately renovate the boundary wall — which had been lying broken for several days, due to which the cattle would enter and feed on grains dumped on the campus — and send the stray cattle to a cow shed.

SHO Tapeshwar Sagar said, “Probe is on and shopkeepers will also be interrogated regarding dumping of grains outside.”

