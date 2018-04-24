Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old boy sodomised, beaten up by two youths

The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, police said. The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and beaten up at a village here by two youths, who have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday. The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, police said.

The youths were arrested after a case was registered at the New Mandi police station based on a complaint by his parents, they said. Police said the victim managed to reach home and inform his parents about the incident. He is receiving treatment at a hospital here, they said.

