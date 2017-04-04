Uttar Pradesh: Toll plaza staff assault MLA for using VIP lane

he incident took place late Saturday when Kashyap was going to Saharanpur from Lucknow. (Representational) he incident took place late Saturday when Kashyap was going to Saharanpur from Lucknow. (Representational)

DAYS AFTER Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked his MLAs to avoid using hooters and party flags on vehicles, toll plaza officials near Aligarh allegedly manhandled MLA Vijay Kashyap and assaulted his supporters after they reportedly failed to identify him. One toll plaza employee has been arrested in the case. The incident took place late Saturday when Kashyap was going to Saharanpur from Lucknow. “My driver was crossing the VIP lane at the toll plaza when he was stopped by a guard… When he told the guard that the vehicle belonged to an MLA, the guard rudely said that he has seen many people posing as MLAs and asked all of us to get down. When my friends showed him my identity card, he threw it,” Kashyap said.

“This irked my supporters who got down and got into an argument with the guard… About 25 people, including toll plaza employees, gathered at the spot and started beating up my friends,” he added. Kashyap claimed the toll employees also misbehaved with him and attempted to beat him up but he managed to call the Aligarh SSP, who immediately sent a police team to the spot. Following this, an FIR was lodged against toll employees on the complaint of the MLA’s supporters.

“An FIR has been lodged against three named and 20 unidentified people…As the incident took place a few metres before the toll lane, CCTV cameras had not caught anything,” said SHO of Ghabana police station, Rajeev Yadav.

The toll plaza authorities, meanwhile, told police that the lane chosen by the MLA’s driver was under renovation and hence, the guard asked them to take another lane. “No one threw the MLA’s identity card… The MLA’s aides thrashed toll employees…,” said toll plaza manager Pawan Chaudhary.

