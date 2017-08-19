Utkal Express train derails in Muzaffarnagar: At least 10 killed, 2 NDRF teams, rushed to the spot; top developments

Utkal Express train derails in Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Sad incident, injured passengers will be given complete treatment. Directions issued for all possible assistance.” (Source: ANI) Utkal Express train derails in Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Sad incident, injured passengers will be given complete treatment. Directions issued for all possible assistance.” (Source: ANI)

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured when nearly six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli on Saturday evening, officials said. Meerut Zone ADG Prashant Kumar said the number of injured persons was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Railway ministry officials said they are still awaiting details of the accident that took place around 5:45 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all possible help. Television visuals show derailed coaches have crashed into a house. Local administration officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, officials in Delhi said.

Here are the top developments so far:

1. At least 10 people killed in the train derailment, 30-40 seriously injured, 30 ambulances have reached the spot, says Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order.

2. The Utkal Express derailment is likely to affect movement of trains on the busy Northern Railway route.

3. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu orders inquiry to ascertain cause of Utkal Express derailment, says strict action against any lapse.

4. Utkal Express train derailment: MoS for Railways, Manoj Sinha to visit the accident site with seniors officers, tweeted Suresh Prabhu.

5. No authentic information on casualties yet; trying our best to mobilise resources for rescue, relief ops, said Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena.

6. Medical vans rushed to site; all efforts being made to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations: Suresh Prabhu

7. Instructed Railway board chairman, member traffic to oversee rescue, relief ops; personally monitoring situation: Suresh Prabhu.

8. Sad incident, injured passengers will be given complete treatment. Directions issued for all possible assistance: UP CM

9. Arranging alternative vehicles for stranded passengers. 15-20 passengers injured according to initial reports, need to verify: CPRO, Northern Railways, Neeraj Sharma.

