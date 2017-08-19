Latest news
  • Utkal Express derailment LIVE UPDATES: Six coaches derail as rescue operations underway in Muzaffarnagar

Utkal Express derailment LIVE UPDATES: Six coaches derail as rescue operations underway in Muzaffarnagar

Utkal Express derailment: Six coaches of the Utkal Express passenger train derailed in Khatauli near Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, said Railway officials.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2017 6:58 pm
Utkal Express, Utkal Express derailment, Kalinga Utkal express accident, Muzaffarnagar train derailment, Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Express accident, Uttar Pradesh, indian express Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. (Source: ANI)
Top News

Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. A dozen people were injured as rescue operations are currently underway, as per reports. The incident occurred at Khatuali region. There are no official reports of casualties at this time. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

6.58 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he is personally monitoring the situation, adding that he has directed senior officers to reach the site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations.

6.50 pm: NDRF teams have been mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station, Muzaffarnagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. S
    sputtur
    Aug 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm
    Please don't say these tracks were built during Congress government. Pls take accountability
    Reply
  2. R
    Ramakrishnan
    Aug 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm
    Train Derailment in U.P. About an hour ago, six coaches of Utkal Express have benn derailed in Muzzaffarnagar. The accident seems to have injured several people details are awaited. Why this tragic incident in Muzzaffarnagar - a place notorious for communal violence under Akhilesh rule? A thorough probe has to be conducted to confirm if it is an act of sabotage by Islamic fanatics or not! I am indeed sad for all those injured persons and other travellers! May God help them to recover from the horror fast!
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News