Utkal Express derailment LIVE UPDATES: Six coaches derail as rescue operations underway in Muzaffarnagar

Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. (Source: ANI) Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. (Source: ANI)

Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. A dozen people were injured as rescue operations are currently underway, as per reports. The incident occurred at Khatuali region. There are no official reports of casualties at this time. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

6.58 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he is personally monitoring the situation, adding that he has directed senior officers to reach the site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations.

6.50 pm: NDRF teams have been mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station, Muzaffarnagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd