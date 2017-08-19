Utkal Express derailment LIVE UPDATES: Six coaches derail as rescue operations underway in Muzaffarnagar

Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. A dozen people were injured as rescue operations are currently underway, as per reports. The incident occurred at Khatuali region. There are no official reports of casualties at this time. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.
Below are the LIVE UPDATES:
6.58 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he is personally monitoring the situation, adding that he has directed senior officers to reach the site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations.
6.50 pm: NDRF teams have been mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station, Muzaffarnagar.
- Aug 19, 2017 at 6:52 pmPlease don't say these tracks were built during Congress government. Pls take accountabilityReply
- Aug 19, 2017 at 6:51 pmTrain Derailment in U.P. About an hour ago, six coaches of Utkal Express have benn derailed in Muzzaffarnagar. The accident seems to have injured several people details are awaited. Why this tragic incident in Muzzaffarnagar - a place notorious for communal violence under Akhilesh rule? A thorough probe has to be conducted to confirm if it is an act of sabotage by Islamic fanatics or not! I am indeed sad for all those injured persons and other travellers! May God help them to recover from the horror fast!Reply