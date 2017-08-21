Utkal Express Derailment: In children’s ward, survivors recount ‘horrific’ experience

Policemen stand next to bodies of the victims of the mishap outside a mortuary in Muzaffarnagar Sunday. (Reuters) Policemen stand next to bodies of the victims of the mishap outside a mortuary in Muzaffarnagar Sunday. (Reuters)

The children’s ward in the district hospital of Muzaffarnagar has no child, only the injured extricated from the metal debris of the Kalinga Utkal Express. The train, running from Puri to Hardwar, is taken by a lot of pilgrims like 70-year-old Babu Lal Sharma. He had plans to take a dip in the Ganga in Hardwar. “My wife and I were sitting when there was a jolt and our coach toppled over. We managed to escape with a few injuries, but many died,” he said.

Like Sharma, several others had boarded the train from Gwalior for Hardwar. Some were travelling in groups. Prabhu Das, 68, lay on the hospital bed with no one to attend to him. The hospital staff passed around booklets containing the process to file for compensation but Das is unlettered.

“I boarded the train from Puri and wanted to go to Hardwar. Thankfully, I am only injured. It was horrific,” he said about the accident. “My family members are on their way. At present, the hospital staff and relatives of the other injured are taking care of me,” he said.

The Kalinga Utkal Express is a long-distance train but many board it as it is a better alternative to the slower passenger trains. “I take this route daily from Meerut, where I work, to Deoband, where I live. I had a narrow escape and only hurt my leg. I jumped out of the coach,” said Suhel (24).

