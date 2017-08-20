Utkal Express derailment: 3 trains cancelled, 6 diverted

The Puri-Haridwar Utkal Kalinga Express at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. ( Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The Puri-Haridwar Utkal Kalinga Express at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. ( Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The derailment of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Kalinga Express near Muzaffarnagar resulted in cancellation of three train services, including Ambala-Delhi-Ambala Intercity Express and Haridwar-Puri Utkal Kalinga Express, commencing journey tomorrow.

Apart from this, six other trains, which commenced journey today, have been diverted, the railway ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the 14521/14522 Ambala-Delhi-Ambala Intercity Express, 18478 Haridwar-Puri Utkal Kalinga Express and the 14682 Jalandhar-New Delhi Intercity Express, which will commence journey tomorrow, stood cancelled.

The 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhatisgarh Express has been diverted via Ambala- Panipat-New Delhi-Hazrat Nizamuddin, it said.

The 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail has been diverted via Ambala-Panipat- New Delhi-Hazrat Nizamuddin. The 14646 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Shalimar Express has been diverted via Ambala-Panipat-Delhi.

The 19326 Amritsar-Indore Express has been diverted via Ambala-Panipat-New Delhi- Hazrat Nizamuddin. The 04402 Katra-Anand Vihar service has been diverted via Ambala-Panipat-Delhi and will be short terminated at Delhi.

The 24155 Allahabad-Udhampur Express has been terminated via Khurja-Delhi-Panipat-Ambala.

Meanwhile, the railways also issued following helpline numbers:

Delhi 01123962389/01123967332

New Delhi 01123342954/01123341074

Nizamuddin 01124239748

Ghaziabad 09412715210

Muzaffarnagar 0131-2433099

Moradabad 05912420324

Roorkee 09760534056

Haridwar 09760534054/01334227477/01334227479/01334227480

