Valentine’s Day: Cops challan 170 vehicles in Chandigarh, issue over 200 challans in Mohali

Youngsters enjoying and celebrating Valentine day their own ways at Geddi route in sector 10 of Chandigarh on Tuesday, February 14 2017.

EVEN AS a large number of people descended on the popular ‘geri route’ in sectors 8, 9, 10 and 11 to celebrate the Valentine’s Day, leading to roadblocks, the UT traffic police on Tuesday challaned 170 vehicles and seized a total of 21 vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The drive was conducted throughout the city. Sources said the majority of challans were issued at the local markets.

Youngsters with heart-shaped balloons on their cars flocked the roads. In sectors 10 and 9, there was a huge rush, keeping the police personnel on their toes. The police conducted regular checks at various nakas. The police personnel were seen videotaping the cars to avoid any untoward incident and were also seen telling the youth to go slow as they went about celebrating the day of romance.

A huge rush was witnessed at the Elante Mall. Rohit, manager at Brooklyn Central, said, “The number of visitors on Tuesday is very less as compared to other days but today being the Valentine’s Day, the crowd has been coming in since morning.”

Manish, a store manager at Charles and Keith, said: “People have been coming in since morning to buy presents on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The footfall in Elante Mall on Tuesday is minimal. But today people have been coming in since morning to shop and buy presents.” Going hard on the hooligans, the Mohali police went on a challan spree and issued more than 200 challans for various violations on the Valentine’s Day. The traffic police also impounded eight vehicles on special nakas.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DSP (Traffic) Amroz Singh said that special nakas were set up at all the sensitive points of the city and various youngsters were found flouting the norms, following which a total of 235 challans were issued for different violations. “Many people were without helmet. They were not wearing seatbelts. Many did not have their requisite documents. We directed all the traffic zone in-charges not to spare the violators. Eight vehicles were impounded at the special nakas,” the DSP said.

The special nakas were set up from 9 am to 7 pm. The nakas were set up near schools, government college in Phase 6, Leisure Valley in Phase 8, Industrial Area in Phase 8, Phase and Phase 9. In the evening the special nakas were set up outside the markets of Phase 5, Phase 7, Phase 9 and Phase 3b2.

The police officials said that no untoward incident was reported from the city. A special naka was set up outside North Country Mall at Kharar as well. Panjab University

The Students’ Centre was the place to be on the Valentine’s Day. Students from University of Fashion and Technology put up a stall on cards, accessories and tiaras for students. Like every year, the varsity authorities kept a strict vigil inside the campus and around 30 police personnel were deployed at the university to keep tabs on outsiders. Only gate no. 2 was opened for entry of vehicles to the campus while the entry of boys to the girls’ hostels was banned from 8 am to 8 pm.